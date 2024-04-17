Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
DLTNF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
