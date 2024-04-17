Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Shares of EDTXF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Spectral Medical has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

