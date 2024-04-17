Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $413.33 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.20 and a 12-month high of $447.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.11 and a 200-day moving average of $397.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.06%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.