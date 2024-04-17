Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,135 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of SMART Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,708,000 after purchasing an additional 603,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 880,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $167,147. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

SMART Global Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.