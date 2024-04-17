BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.