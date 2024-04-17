B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

B. Riley Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

