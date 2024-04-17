Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 167,667 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.