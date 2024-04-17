Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $65.45

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

