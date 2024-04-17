Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
