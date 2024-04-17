Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

