Acute Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 581,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

