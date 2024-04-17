7,617 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nutrien by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,699 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.