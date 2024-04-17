6,550 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,621,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.0 %

U traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 6,504,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,530. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.