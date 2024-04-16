United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $666.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $680.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

