United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CLX traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.41. 325,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.