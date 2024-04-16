Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,558. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

