UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $27.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 55.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

