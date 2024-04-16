The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,422,000 after purchasing an additional 857,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

