Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Teradata Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Teradata by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

