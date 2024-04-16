Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hawaiian Electric Industries Put Options (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,337 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average daily volume of 4,361 put options.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 10.7 %

HE stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 12,198,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $40.16.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.