SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 318,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

