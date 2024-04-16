Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,255. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

