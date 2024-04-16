Signet Financial Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

