SFI Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 87.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 174,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $3,739,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. 140,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,322. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

