SFI Advisors LLC Sells 7,917 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

SFI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. 23,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,636. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $58.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $783.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

