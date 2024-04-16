SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 4,885 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. 4,698,508 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

