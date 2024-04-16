Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.56 and its 200 day moving average is $440.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

