Saybrook Capital NC Has $927,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares comprises about 0.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC owned approximately 0.09% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 35,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

