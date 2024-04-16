Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. 4,525,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.