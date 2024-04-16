Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 657,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,145. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

