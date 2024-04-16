Peirce Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.50. 1,571,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,981. The company has a market cap of $374.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.65 and its 200-day moving average is $235.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

