Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,492. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

