Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 4,808,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,432. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

