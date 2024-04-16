L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $50.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

