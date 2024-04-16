Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 880 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.21% of Brink’s worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2,362.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. 35,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

