Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 22,466 shares.The stock last traded at $20.91 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 143.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

