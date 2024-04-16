Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,863,000 after buying an additional 497,057 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 421,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

