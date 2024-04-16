Keel Point LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 311,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,869,000 after purchasing an additional 106,695 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $612.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.57. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

