JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,294 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.86% of JinkoSolar worth $92,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 280.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

NYSE JKS opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

