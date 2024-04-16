Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.71. 20,910,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,081,129. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

