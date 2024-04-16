Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Stock Position Decreased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 125,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

