Imprint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

PFE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,264,840. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.