Imprint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,412,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 172,054 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

