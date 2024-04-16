Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $207,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ASML by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $954.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $959.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

