HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
