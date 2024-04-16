HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) by 400.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

