GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 15th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,092,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,462,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $85,082,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

