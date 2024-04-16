Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. 24,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

