Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 6,322,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,657,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

