Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,184,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

