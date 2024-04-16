Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $809.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,654. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,471 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,792 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

