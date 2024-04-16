Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

